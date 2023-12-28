wrestling / News

Gunther & Jinny Announce Birth Of Son

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunther WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Gunther and his wife Jinny have welcomed their first son into the world. The WWE Intercontinental Champion posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that their son was born this morning, as you can see below.

Jinny was a member of the NXT UK roster and retired from the ring at the start of 2023 due to an injury. The two were married on May.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!

