Gunther, PROGRESS Wrestling and More React To Jinny Announcing Retirement
As reported earlier today, former NXT UK wrestler Jinny announced that she was retiring from the ring. Since then, several people in the wrestling world have reacted to the news, including WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, PROGRESS Wrestling and more.
Forever our Fashionista 👸 https://t.co/gXkIlnaC8I
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 14, 2023
🤍🤍
— Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) January 14, 2023
One of the most confident performers in recent memory. Best wishes on the next steps. https://t.co/tW6UvhOKCd
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) January 14, 2023
👸🏾❤
— JD McDonagh (@jd_mcdonagh) January 14, 2023
Thank you @JinnyCouture https://t.co/21sVkue11J
— Rich Swift 🙏🏻♥️🌍 (@RefRichSwift) January 14, 2023
The *nuclear* heat this woman generated in the Tivoli had to be seen to be believed. A properly brilliant performer. Here’s to the next adventure. https://t.co/0t7GqdVlEV
— Aonghus Óg McAnally (@AonghusOg) January 14, 2023
❤️
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 14, 2023
What a queen 👑 https://t.co/3LU43RKCkc
— Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) January 14, 2023
#ThankYouJinny @JinnyCouture https://t.co/hHwr24c2o9
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) January 14, 2023
Congratulations @JinnyCouture
Selfishly, we're gutted. We love Jinny & hoped that one day we'd get to work together again.
Some of the best matches in EVE featured Jinny who retires with an incredible body of work to her name.
But are we excited for what's next?
YASS QUEEN! https://t.co/JKmpXShI4W pic.twitter.com/jLsmCfZrUe
— Pro Wrestling EVE (@ProWrestlingEVE) January 14, 2023
❤️👑
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) January 14, 2023
💙💙💙
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 14, 2023
💖💖💖
— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) January 14, 2023
🤎🤎🤎 do what’s best for you sweetheart! I can’t wait to see where life takes you next ✨
— BIG SWOLE 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 14, 2023