Gunther, PROGRESS Wrestling and More React To Jinny Announcing Retirement

As reported earlier today, former NXT UK wrestler Jinny announced that she was retiring from the ring. Since then, several people in the wrestling world have reacted to the news, including WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, PROGRESS Wrestling and more.

One of the most confident performers in recent memory. Best wishes on the next steps. https://t.co/tW6UvhOKCd

The *nuclear* heat this woman generated in the Tivoli had to be seen to be believed. A properly brilliant performer. Here’s to the next adventure. https://t.co/0t7GqdVlEV

Congratulations @JinnyCouture

Selfishly, we're gutted. We love Jinny & hoped that one day we'd get to work together again.

Some of the best matches in EVE featured Jinny who retires with an incredible body of work to her name.

But are we excited for what's next?

YASS QUEEN! https://t.co/JKmpXShI4W pic.twitter.com/jLsmCfZrUe

