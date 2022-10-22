Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22  

Smackdown

Date: October 21, 2022

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

We are just over two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means Logan Paul is back tonight. That means we might be in for another kind of weird segment, but hopefully Paul Heyman will be there to walk him through it. The feud feels rather cold going into the match and I don’t know how to fix that. Let’s get to it.

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

The rest of the Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn and the Usos are here too. During the Brutes’ entrance, Bray Wyatt hacks the feed but commentary doesn’t acknowledge it this time. They hit each other hard to start and Sikoa is already needing a breather on the floor. Back in and Sheamus knocks him down again, setting up an armbar. Sikoa fights up and hits a spinwheel kick before sending Sheamus outside and we take a break.

Back with Sikoa hitting a running Umaga attack in the corner but another attempt is cut off by a clotheslines. Sheamus, favoring his arm, grabs an Irish Curse for a breather and uses his good arm for a powerslam. The ten forearms connect and it’s time for everyone to brawl on the floor. The Usos turn the announcers’ table on the Brutes so Sheamus dives off the top onto the two of them. A Sami distraction lets Sikoa kick him in the bad arm and it’s the Swinging Solo for the pin at 13:05.

Rating: C+. WWE is already doing a good job with Sikoa by just having him win. It’s really not that hard and this is the biggest win of his main roster career. While he might not be a game changer, he already feels like he belongs on the main roster and could be a safe bet on his own whenever the Bloodline wraps up. Sheamus will be back for revenge and a WarGames showdown with the Bloodline isn’t the worst idea.

Post match the beatdown stays on Sheamus and Jey uses a chair to crush it on the steps over and over, with Sami having to break it up because it’s over.

We recap Rey Mysterio becoming the new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Title last week.

Earlier today, Imperium didn’t think much of Mysterio so he challenged Ludwig Kaiser to a match later.

We go backstage to find Bray Wyatt, who talks about how confessing some things to the fans might help them. He has always had problems with anger and sometimes it can take him to places he doesn’t want to go. For some reason, he gets chances that most people won’t get but this time, he was happy and content. All he wanted to be was to be left alone but he confesses that he is glad he came back. He needed everyone to pull him up and he is thankful for that.

Now he can see and he knows who you are and what you are trying to do. He confesses that on this journey, he is going to do horrible things that he will never feel sorry over. Bray knows where the circle takes him. No word on who the “you” he was talking about is. This still feels like something we’ll get a piece at a time and still not have the whole picture, which is pretty standard for Wyatt.

The Bloodline celebrates Solo Sikoa’s win and Jey Uso is ready to take Logan Paul apart. Sami Zayn says hang on though, as Roman Reigns has told the Bloodline to keep their hands off Paul. It wouldn’t be very Ucey to let Paul in their heads, which Jey agrees with, but he doesn’t like being called a hothead.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

This is fallout from Deville ranting about Morgan getting one opportunity handed to her after another last week. Morgan takes her into the corner to start and grabs a backslide for less than one. Back up and Deville hits a knee to the face for two and Morgan gets kicked off the apron as we take a break.

We come back with Deville charging into an elbow to the face and an enziguri puts her down. Deville gets in a shot to the face of her own for two and yells at Morgan, who completely snaps and sends her outside. A face plant onto the announcers’ table and some rams into the steps have Deville rocked but it’s a double countout at 8:45.

Rating: C-. So apparently we’re still doing the Morgan being all aggressive and insane stuff which didn’t quite work going into Extreme Rules and I don’t know how well it will work after. If WWE wants Morgan to be a big deal, let her win big matches without shenanigans and see what happens. Until then, I don’t know how well this is going to work but it seems to be what we are getting.

Post match Morgan snaps and throws in a bunch of chairs, setting up a superplex to send Deville into said chairs. So yeah, Morgan is still all insane and violence hungry.

Video on LA Knight.

The Viking Raiders are still coming back.

Here is Braun Strowman for a chat and he wastes no time in calling out Omos and MVP. Cue only MVP, who says Strowman needs to stay away from a real giant like Omos before he gets exposed. Strowman is tired of the talk and issues the challenge for Crown Jewel, with MVP accepting. Cue Omos for the big staredown and a shove sends Strowman outside. That match was pretty clearly coming and it was just a matter of announcing it.

Sheamus has been taken to the hospital.

We look at Drew McIntyre attacking Karrion Kross last week.

Drew has been told to stay away from Kross and he will…..until they meet in a cage match at Crown Jewel.

Women’s Tag Team Titles: Shotzi/Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage Ctrl

Damage Ctrl, with Bayley, is defending and it’s Rodriguez starting with Sky (with commentary thankfully bringing up their NXT history). Rodriguez goes straight to the power to start and sends her outside for the Shotzi dive. Back in and Shotzi hits a running elbow in the corner but Sky comes in for a shot of her own as we take a break.

We come back with Shotzi kneeing her way to freedom and handing it back to Rodriguez to clean house. A superplex is broken up though and Sky hits a great looking top rope tornado DDT for two. Everything breaks down and Shotzi has to deck Bayley, allowing Sky to hit an Air Raid Crash. The moonsault retains the titles at 10:12.

Rating: C+. This got better as it went on and it’s still amazing how much better of a partner Shotzi is than Aliyah. Shotzi and Rodriguez don’t have the best chemistry but they are capable of having a better match together by a wide margin. Damage Ctrl is a good choice for champions, though Bayley needs to win a title of her own sooner than later.

Ronda Rousey is asked about an open challenge tonight but she doesn’t want to do it. We’ll do it next week instead. And she’s rather mad.

The Bray Wyatt mask hacks the screen and we see some scrambled images, including another QR code. Then we see what looks to be an old cowboy who says “howdy”, though we don’t see his face.

Santos Escobar is given a drink and talks about how businesses grow into an empire. Legado del Fantasma latest acquisition is Zelina Vega, who talks about how they’re going to take over everything, starting with Hit Row.

Hit Row is watching and wants to know how Legado is standing head and shoulders over them when the tallest member of the team only comes up to Top Dolla’s shoulder. That was a great line.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Rey Mysterio

The rest Imperium is here too as Rey starts with an enziguri and some right hands. Giovanni Vinci breaks up the 619 attempt though and Rey has to stop to shout at Gunther. There’s a baseball slide to Kaiser but he’s right back up with an uppercut as we take a break. Back with Rey blocking a top rope superplex and hitting the top rope seated senton. A Lionsault gives Rey two and he rains down some right hands in the corner.

There’s a hurricanrana to send Kaiser outside, where Kaiser ducks a dive to send Rey crashing into the barricade. Imperium goes after Rey, who feigns being attacked (cue Eddie Guerrero reference) so the other two are ejected. Rey goes up for a top rope splash but only hits raised knees. Not that it matters as Rey is right back with the 619 into the springboard splash for the pin at 11:20.

Rating: B-. This is where Mysterio continues to shine. He has been one of the best for the last few decades and somehow can still do stuff like this in his late 40s. At the same time you have Kaiser, who is quite the fit as the henchman who could be dangerous enough to beat someone on the right night. Good stuff here and Mysterio looked more like his old self (ten years older, not twenty five of course).

Here is Logan Paul for his big moment. Paul knows he is supposed to address the hard cams but first he needs to say it is nice to be back in Ohio. As for the Bloodline, Paul doesn’t have anyone in his corner, like two guys who look alike, a guy named Solo who is never alone or someone like Sami Zayn…..whatever he is. Of course he’s the underdog in this whole fight, but what happens if he wins? What happens then?

Cue Jey Uso to jump Paul from behind and the beatdown is on. Sami Zayn comes in to try to cool Jey down but Paul is back up to knock Jey silly with a single right hand (Sami is stunned). Paul escapes as Sami knows they’re in trouble (remember Reigns told him not to go after Paul to end the show.

