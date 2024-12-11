Hall’s WWE NXT Review 12.10.24  

NXT

Date: December 10, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

We’re done with Deadline and the big story is the Iron Survivor Challenges, with Oba Femi and Giulia winning the competitions to earn title shots at New Year’s Evil. That gives us something to build towards over the next few weeks and we should have some more fallout from the weekend to deal with as well. Let’s get to it.

We open with a long Deadline recap.

Here is Giulia to get things going with a promise to win the Women’s Title at New Year’s Evil. Roxanne Perez comes out to suggest that Giulia was the weakest entrant of the match. While the women’s division is great, none of the women are at her level. Giulia wants to fight right now but cue Cora Jade with a baseball bat. Sure Giulia thinks Stephanie Vaquer is going to come out here for the save, but there is no question about who did it. We cut to the back where Vaquer is down so Giulia tries to fight, with Kelani Jordan running in for the save.

We look at Ethan Page being devastated after losing at Deadline.

The D’Angelo Family feels sorry for Page so Tony D’Angelo offers him a North American Title shot. Page calls that a step down for him so D’Angelo offers everyone in the room a shot. Everyone jumps up and NOW Page is willing to accept, saying that if he can’t win, he doesn’t have a career around here.

Lexis King talks to Charlie Dempsey and asks about another Heritage Cup shot. Dempsey says he’ll think about it, which is enough for King to leave. Dempsey praises the rest of the team but OTM comes in to bicker a lot.

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

They slug it out to start with Lee hammering him down on the ropes but getting sent to the floor for the big dive. Back in and Lee dropkicks him out of the air before sending things back outside. Evans shrugs off a whip into the barricade, setting up another dive to take Lee out again. Lee is smart enough to go after the knee and hits a dive of his own as we take a break.

We come back with Evans hitting a superkick, followed by a spinning kick to the head. A top rope clothesline gives Evans two but Lee grabs the referee to block a sunset flip. Lee snaps off a hurricanrana but charges into a Spanish Fly. Evans’ Pearl River Plunge gets two, as does Lee’s tornado DDT. Back up and Evans kicks him down again, setting up the spinning top rope splash for the pin at 12:24.

Rating: B-. This was the match built around fast spots and dives, which is where these two end to shine. Evans getting a nice win makes sense for him and another loss is going to get on Lee’s nerves. They’re certainly trying with Evans and that is a good sign for his future. He still has a long way to go, but at least they’ve started.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer patch things up (again), with Frazer wanting to make things right after Axiom did so much work at Deadline.

Video on Josh Briggs going to Japan and meeting Yoshiki Inamura, who is here with him as his partner. They both like the hard hitting style.

Kelani Jordan and Giulia are mad about Stephanie Vaquer being attacked. Vengeance is sworn in the main event.

Sol Ruca and Zaria liked the Iron Survivor Challenge when Meta Four come in to say they would have won if they were involved. Trash talking ensues.

Hank Walker/Tank Ledger vs. Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont

Fallout from last week’s tag team battle royal. Hank and Tank drop DuPont to start but Igwe comes in for a double clothesline. Igwe gets dropped with a double standing splash, earning the coveted SHUCKY DUCKY QUACK QUACK. A spinning belly to back suplex gets Igwe out of trouble and he drops Ledger with a jumping elbow. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Leger fights up and drops Igwe, allowing the tag back to Walker. There’s a spinning Boss Man Slam to DuPont and the powerslam/neckbreaker combination finishes him off at 5:24.

Rating: C. This was pretty to the point with Walker and Ledger continuing to win a decent amount of their matches. I still don’t get their appeal but the fans like them and that’s good enough to keep them around. Igwe and DuPont feel like a team with some potential as well, but losing in a five minute match isn’t a great sign for their future.

Post match DuPont shakes hands but Igwe walks away.

Here is Oba Femi for a chat. He brags about his win at Deadline and now it’s time for him to win the NXT Title. That brings him to Trick Williams, whose path he has yet to cross. Cue Williams…but Eddy Thorpe comes out to cut Williams off. Thorpe says his people have been through enough and says Femi took him out last week. Femi suggests that he didn’t attack Thorpe (though he never flat out denies it) but Williams says it’s time for he and Femi to clash in Los Angeles.

Femi says Williams is only the #1 guy around here because Femi allowed it. Now he is ready to take the title and the Trick era is ending. With Femi gone, Thorpe says Williams didn’t do anything about Femi attacking him. He accuses Williams of being a manufactured sports entertainer but Williams is sick of the doubters. The challenge is on for next week, with Williams telling Ava to make the match.

Fatal Influence is worried about Gigi Dolin.

Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley run into Izzi Dame, who threatens Dolin as well. Cue Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance but Dame isn’t interested.

Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley

Fallon Henley is here as well. Paxley kicks her way out of trouble to start and Dolin hiptosses Nyx into a dropkick. Nyx and Dolin go to the floor with the latter being posted but Paxley comes back in to clean house. Henley shoves Paxley off the top though and Jayne hits a discus forearm for the pin at 3:08.

Rating: C. This didn’t have time to go anywhere and was more about showing that Paxley and Dolin need someone to even up the numbers. There are more than a few options for that and I’m curious to see who they get. For now though, Fatal Influence gets a win to show they’re capable of beating someone, which is something they need every so often.

Post match the beatdown is on but Shotzi returns for the save and the villains are cleaned out.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are both trying to thank the other so Axiom has gotten a match with Oba Femi to avenge Frazer next week. That’s all well and good….but Frazer has gotten them a Tag Team Title defense for next week too. Axiom isn’t pleased, but Frazer says he can’t see his face.

North American Title: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page

D’Angelo, with the Family, is defending. Page takes him to the mat for an early headscissors but D’Angelo is back up with a running shot to the face. They crash out to the floor in a heap though and we take an early break. Back with D’Angelo hitting a facebuster into a jumping knee to the face (always good to suck up to the boss) but Page kicks him in the face. Page kicks him out of the corner and hits a Twist of Fate for two. The Ego’s Edge is escaped and D’Angelo plants him with the spinebuster to retain at 8:38.

Rating: C+. This was more about Page losing and not knowing where to go next, but D’Angelo getting a win over a former NXT Champion should only help him. As is often the case around here, they only had so much time with the break in the middle, but it wasn’t bad by any means. I’m not sure what’s next for Page and that is a nice feeling to have.

Lexis King meets Ryan Leaf (former NFL player and current CW broadcaster), who was impressed by King going to Minneapolis to close that chapter in his life. Charlie Dempsey comes in to say that King can have his title shot in two weeks, but first he has to get through a workout. Works for King.

Ethan Page is all depressed and isn’t sure if he’s good enough. He’s lost and ashamed and leaves, still in his gear.

Roxanne Perez/Cora Jade vs. Giulia/Kelani Jordan

Perez and Jade jump Giulia on the stage so Jordan is here for the save. They get inside with the villains being dropkicked out to the floor, with Perez being thrown back in for the opening bell. A basement crossbody gives Jordan two and it’s off to Jade, who armdrags her way out of trouble. Jordan sens Perez hard into the corner as we take a break.

Back with Perez knocking Jordan to the floor for a suicide dive. Jordan fights out of trouble in a hurry and it’s off to Giulia to pick up the pace. A northern lights suplex gets two on Perez and a belly to back cuts Perez off again. Jordan’s top rope splash gets two with Jade making the save. Perez dropkicks Jordan but Giulia’s distraction lets Jordan hit a spinwheel kick. Perez hits Pop Rox on Jordan on the floor and brawls with Giulia, leaving Jade to DDT Jordan for the pin at 10:56.

Rating: B-. Jade needed to get a win, even if it was in a tag match, as she was the weak link of the four here. Jade vs. Jordan could be a nice feud on its own and I’ll take the idea of developing more non-title feuds in any division. I’m glad they didn’t go with what felt like the obvious result of Giulia pinning Perez to set up the title match, as the story is already there without having the champ get pinned.

Post match Stephanie Vaquer comes in to jump Jade and breaks the baseball bat over her leg. Jade is chased out of the arena.

Eddy Thorpe signs a contract for an NXT Title shot. Ava says they’re still looking for who attacked him….but Thorpe says she’s looking at the attacker. He just got his title shot and didn’t have to go through five people to do it. That’s a nice swerve and a clever heel move.

Results

Je’Von Evans b. Wes Lee – Spinning top rope splash

Hank Walker/Tank Ledger b. Tyriek Igwe/Tyson DuPont – Powerslam/neckbreaker combination to DuPont

Fatal Influence b. Gigi Dolin/Tatum Paxley – Discus forearm to Paxley

Tony D’Angelo b. Ethan Page – Spinebuster

Cora Jade/Roxanne Perez b. Kelani Jordan/Giulia – DDT to Jordan

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.