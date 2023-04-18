Hangman Page Says His Self-styled Stubbornness Is More Of A Performance Than Reality

Having previously made statements on his purported aversion to accepting outside advice, Hangman Page took to Instagram to clarify his earlier words. The wrestler indicated that his reputation on the topic was disproportionately enhanced, mainly due to his own statements, and expressed that he does value input, especially from industry veterans. In full, Page stated the following:

The reports that I ‘don’t take advice’ have been greatly exaggerated, perhaps by no one more so than me. Advice and feedback, particularly from those who have come before, have always been and always will be welcomed and appreciate. My self-deprecating and dry insistence otherwise just comes from a place of being more personally interested in wrestling as an art than a sport. It would’ve been hollow for Picasso to try to paint a Mona Lisa.

I kinda thought I’d have been asked about it by now and could’ve clarified. I just wouldn’t want any of the older generation, especially those whose work with us is vital and unknown to fans, to feel that their wisdom is dismissed.

I am also still in search of the cheese puffs. Let me know if you find them. Thank you.