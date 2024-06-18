wrestling / News
Hearing In Nick Hogan’s DUI Case Set For This Week
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
The DUI case of Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is moving forward after his arrest for a DUI in Clearwater, Florida.
Last year, Hogan was stopped by police who suspected he was driving under the influence. He declined to take sobriety tests after attending a bikini contest at his father’s restaurant. Hogan has been charged with misdemeanor DUI and entered a not guilty plea.
PWInsider.com reports Hogan has a pre-trial hearing On June 21 before Pinellas County Court. He had been in court last week to change his plea, but court documents don’t show a change.
