Hearing Moved Up On Motion to Dismiss MLW’s Lawsuit Against WWE

The hearing on WWE’s motion to dismiss MLW’s lawsuit against them has been bumped up, per a new report. PWInsider reports that the U.S. District Court California Northern District has rescheduled the hearing for June 15th, ahead of the initially scheduled July 20th date.

WWE filed the motion to dismiss early last month after MLW filed the amended lawsuit back in March, accusing them of violating the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more.

The original lawsuit was dismissed in February, with the judge ruling that the court only had “original subject matter jurisdiction” over the allegation that WWE violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, and dismissed that claim ““based on the insufficiency of the relevant market allegations.” MLW’s amended lawsuit added more details and alleged that WWE tampered with talent contracts, as well as arguing that WWE has attempted to block venue bookings and more.