Hell in a Cell Universal Title Match Ends in DQ, Crowd Pans Match (Pics, Video)
– The Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell was a first: a Cell match with a DQ ending. Seth Rollins retained the championship after he was disqualified by the referee for a prolonged assault on The Fiend with a variety of weapons after he was unable to keep his opponent down for a three-count. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The match was heavily booed by fans after Rollins delivered a lengthy series of stomps and then escalated the situation with a chair, a ladder, a toolbox and a sledgehammer. That included a chairshot to the head at one point to the downed Fiend. The referee tried to talk Rollins out of the sledgehammer shot, but Rollins did it anyway and the referee called for the bell.
After the match, Rollins went to check on The Fiend as he was being put on a stretcher. The Fiend then grabbed Rollins and put him in a Mandible Claw, destroying the champion as the fans chanted “Restart the Match!” A few “AEW” chants could be heard as well.
