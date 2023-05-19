Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 05.18.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Trinity makes her IMPACT in-ring debut as she faces KiLynn King, Moose, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian face Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura, Trey Miguel faces Laredo Kid and Jason Hotch battles Ace Austin. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago

Date: 18th May, 2023

Match 1: Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid

Laredo Kid gets Trey Miguel in a headlock to start and they run the ropes but Trey gets out of the ring. Laredo Kid hits a Suicide Dive on Trey. Laredo looks to throw him back in the ring but Trey sweeps his legs 619-style and drops him face first onto the apron. Trey hits a combination of kicks and goes for the double stomp but Laredo hits a Spanish Fly. Trey hits an enzugiri and goes for the Lightning Spiral but Laredo gets out of the way and Trey pulls his mask off and pins him for the win.

Result: Trey Miguel def. Laredo Kid by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

After the match, Trey gets on the mic and says the Chicago fans whine like a bitch. He says he doesn’t get the respect he deserves. He says the suits in the back need to show him respect. He says will hold this show at ransom until he gets it.

We return from commercial break and Trey is still in the ring. Chris Sabin comes out and says everyone hears you. He says when he won the X-Division title, he spraypainted it and disrespected everyone who busted their ass for the title. Trey asks if Sabin came out to lecture him on respect. Sabin lists out his accomplishments and says he came out to give him the respect he deserves. He says he will become the first-ever nine time X-Division Champion. He tells Trey Miguel to get out of his ring. Trey gets out of the ring.

Trinity is backstage and Jai Vidal tells her he got into trouble because of the photo they took together last week as Gisele Shaw it and got angry about it. Trinity says she has an open contract so if Gisele has a problem, she can do something about it.

We get a prerecorded interview with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann. They talk about their history and their friendship. Sami says he needs someone who he can trust to go against The Design.

Match 2: Ace Austin vs Jason Hotch

Ace Austin flips over Hotch on his back and gets him in a headlock with his legs but Hotch gets his foot on the bottom rope. Hotch clears Ace with a lariat and gets a one fall as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Hotch hits a chop on Ace and whips him into the corner but Ace gets out of it and hits a running forearm. Hotch hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Ace Austin hits a side Russian leg sweep and goes for a leg drop but Hotch moves out of the way but Ace drives Hotch face first with his feet. Myers distracts the referee while Skyler pulls Ace out of the ring but Bey takes out Skyler. Hotch hits a Spanish Fly on Ace for two. Hotch gets Ace on his shoulder but Ace gets out of it and goes for the rollup which Hotch kicks out of and Ace gets pushed against the ropes where he gets punched by Myers and Hotch rolls him up for the win.

Result: Jason Hotch def. Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***

Maclin is backstage with Champagne Singh and Shera and says he was impressed with what they did to Heath and tells them to not ask questions and follow his orders.

Gia Miller is backstage with Jordynne Grace and asks Jordynne if Deonna not being 100% will play to her advantage. Jordynne says she wants Deonna to be at her best and what happened last week was an accident. Alisha shows up and mocks Jordynne and says she should tell everyone it was on purpose. Jordynne asks if she wants to see on purpose and fakes punching Alisha. Alisha says not tonight and leaves.

Match 3: Trinity vs Kilynn King (w/ Taylor Wilde)

Trinity goes for the Rear View but Kilynn gets out of the ring. Trinity goes for a piledriver off the ropes but Kilynn pushes her off. Trinity goes for a rollups but Kilynn kick out. Trinity hits The Split for a two count. Trinity runs the ropes but Taylor catches her leg when the referee doesn’t look and Kilynn takes her down. Kilynn hits a overhead T-bone Suplex. Taylor pulls Trinity’s head against the ropes when the referee doesn’t look. Trinity goes to the top rope but Taylor pushes her down but the referee sees this and ejects her from ringside. Trinity hits a crossbody off the top rope. Trinity goes to the top rope and hits a Blockbuster for two. Kilynn runs towards Trinity but Trinity gets out of the way and hits a pildriver from inside the ring. Kilynn hits a DVD for two. Trinity locks in a submission called the Starstruck and Kilynn taps out.

Result: Trinity def. Kilynn King by submission

Rating: ****

Jai Vidal comes out after the match and says he has a message from Gisele Shaw and she accepts Trinity’s challenge for Under Siege. Jai Vidal says he has another message and goes to hit Trinity but Trinity catches him and says she has a message of her own and she will see Gisele at Under Siege and hits a high kick on Vidal as he gets out of the ring.

Backstage Maclin, Champagne Singh and Shera look find PCO and beat him down and lay him out.

We see Jessicka Havok backstage waiting outside a door and Taylor Wilde and Kilynn King show up and tell her to open it. Jessicka says Rosemary told her not to. Taylor said they have the power to do it. Jessicka says if they had the power, she would see that Kilynn was going to lose. Taylor says it wasn’t a loss but the building blocks for a foundation.

Match 4: Jody Threat vs Sierra

Jody Threat hits a senton off the top rope. Threat hits a spear and hits a knee against the ropes followed by a German Suplex. Jody hits the F416 for the win.

Result: Jody Threat def. Sierra by pinfall

Rating: NR

Kazarian is backstage and Eddie comes up to him and says he’s watched Kaz’s interviews and is happy for Kazarian but he is weak so tells Kazarian to follow his lead. Kazarian says he will and says he hopes it turns out better than Honor No More.

Swinger and Zicky are backstage with Dango and Dango says they are totally incompetent and not capable of attacking Santino. He asks that if they know who did it to say his name. Joe Hendry shows up and Zicky says Hendry did it. Dango asks if it is true. Hendry says he’s dealt with this enough and he’s out of here. Dango stops him and they get into a tussle and Dango accidentally tears Dango’s shirt and sees his chest hair. Hendry says Dango did it. Dango throws Hendry against the board and says case closed.

Match 5: Moose, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian vs Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura

Kazarian goes for the Unprettier on Shelley but Shelley pushes him against the corner turnbuckle. Yuya gets the hot tag and clears Eddie with a clothesline and hits a splash in the corner followed by a back body drop for two. Yuya goes for the double arm trap for the overhead Suplex but Eddie fights out of it and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb. Tag to Moose who hits a backbreaker followed by a Powerbomb for a nearfall. Yuya avoids the spear and tags to Gresham who dropkicks Moose’s leg. Moose goes for a powerbomb but Gresham kicks his knee. Gresham hyperextends Moose’s knee who tags to Kazarian. Kazarian hits a leg drop on Gresham who tags out to Shelley. Kazarian hits a leg drop on Shelley. He goes for the chicken wing on Shelley but Shelley gets out and Kazarian hits a slingshot DDT for a nearfall. Eddie tags himself in and hits a Backpack Stunner on Shelley and goes for the pin but Yuya breaks it. Gresham goes for the Suicide Dive on Moose outside the ring but Moose catches him and goes for the powerbomb but Yuya hits a crossbody from the top rope on Moose on the outside. Kazarian and Eddie argue inside the ring and Kazarian accidentally decks Eddie with a clothesline. Shelley hits the Shellshocked on Eddie for the win.

Result: Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura def. Moose, Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian by pinfall

Rating: ****¼

After the match, Eddie and Kazarian argue as Shelley, Gresham and Yuya celebrate.