Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 11.28.24  

It's Thursday and that means it's time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! Tonight on iMPACT, celebrate Thanksgiving on a special edition of TNA iMPACT! with never-before-seen matches in 2024 from the vault, featuring Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Moose and more.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: November 28th, 2024

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: The System vs. Joe Hendry, PCO and Sami Callihan

Moose picks up Joe Hendry and hits the Fallaway Slam. Moose taunts Hendry but gets hit by a DDT by PCO. Sami Callihan hits a Cactus Driver 97 on Eddie Edwards. Joe Hendry hits a Standing Ovation on Eddie Edwards for the win.

Result: Joe Hendry, PCO and Sami Callihan def. The System by pinfall

Rating: **½

Match 2: Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

Luna takes down Jordynne with a shoulder block. Jordynne takes down Dani with a shoulder block. Dani and Jordynne trade forearms and chops. Jordynne throws Dani outside the ring and hits a Suicide Dive. Dani hits a Suicide Dive on Jordynne Grace. Dani goes for a suplex outside the ring and Jordynne reverses it into a Juggernaut Jackhammer. Jordynne and Dani on the apron and Dani flips Jordynne over. Dani picks up Jordynne from the apron into the ring and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Dani hits a back elbow and picks up Jordynne but Jordynne fights out of it and hits a Regalplex followed by the Juggernaut Driver for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Dani Luna by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Sami Callihan is backstage playing Thanksgiving Poker with Jason Hotch, Xia Brookside and PCO. Hotch, Callihan and PCO go all in. Sami Callihan gets Aces and Eights, but PCO gets Flush Royal and wins. They all argue and Santino Marella comes in and books The Good Hands vs. PCO and Sami Callihan. Xia Brookside asks for a match and John Skyler makes fun of her, so Xia pies him in the face.

Match 3: Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven vs. Mustafa Ali

Leon Slater kicks Trent and goes to the top rope, but Trent gets up and goes to the top rope but Ali runs in and pushes both Leon and Trent to the outside of the ring. Ali takes Trent to the top rope but Trent hits a avalanche scoop slam and goes for the cover but Leon breaks it with a splash. Leon slaps Trent but Trent catches his fingers and splits it and hits a scoop sidewalk slam for two. Slater hits the Swanton 450 on Trent, but Mustafa Ali throws him outside and pins Trent for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. Leon Slater and Trent Seven by pinfall

Rating: ****

Match 4: Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey

Jake Something hits a sitout powerbomb from the top rope for two. Jake Something goes for a spear into the corner but Mike Bailey hits him with a knee. Jake Something spears Bailey to the outside of the ring. Bailey hits a Canadian Destroyer and goes to the top rope. Bailey hits a superkick but Jake Something hits a hard forearm on Bailey for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Mike Bailey by pinfall

Rating: ***¾

Match 5: First Class vs. Rhino and Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry gets on the mic before the match and says AJ Francis went to the HR and complained that Joe is too mean on the mic. So he tells the fans not to chant “AJ sucks”, which is exactly what they do. He tells them not to chant “Gore” and that’s what they do. He tells that the people believe in 252 pounds of pure motivation, they believe in Joe Hendry.

Rhino takes down AJ Francis with a shoulder block. KC Navarro runs towards Rhino in the corner but Rhino hits a back elbow. Rhino looks to tag to Joe Hendry but AJ Francis pulls Joe down. KC Navarro hits a running senton and tags to AJ. AJ goes for a running senton and Rhino moves out of the way. Joe Hendry gets the tag and hits an AA on AJ Francis followed by a Fallaway Slam on Navarro. AJ hits a TFL on Joe Hendry but Rhino hits the Gore on AJ. Joe Hendry hits the Standing Ovation on KC Navarro for the win.

Result: Rhino and Joe Hendry def. First Class by pinfall

Rating: ***

Match 6: Moose vs. PCO in a Casket Match

The System gang up on PCO. Moose directs Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards to open the casket and they dump PCO in it and before they close the lid on it, Joe Hendry’s music hits and he runs in and hits the Standing Ovation on Moose. Alisha hits a low blow on Joe Hendry. PCO grabs Alisha by the throat and Moose accidentally spears Alisha. PCO hits a chokeslam followed by a PCOSault. PCO rolls Moose into the casket and closes the lid for the win.

Result: PCO def. Moose

Rating: **¾

Match 7: Nic Nemeth vs. Sami Callihan

Nic Nemeth runs towards Sami in the corner, but Sami moves out of the way. Sami stretches Nemeth on the ground and pulls in his fingers. Sami covers Nemeth but Nemeth kicks out. Sami bites Nemeth’s fingers. Sami chops Nemeth across the throat for two. Nemeth runs towards Sami but Sami takes him down with a back elbow. Sami with a lock on Nemeth’s trapezius muscles. Sami and Nemeth take each other down with a clothesline. Sami and Nic trade punches. Sami asks for a punch, but Nic kicks his foot and hits a Famouser for two. Nic hits 10 elbow drops for two. Nic Nemeth goes for a Danger Zone but Sami gets out of it and hits a cutter for two. Nic Nemeth hits a superkick followed by the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Sami Callihan by pinfall

Rating: ***½