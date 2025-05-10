wrestling / News
HOG Wrestling Waging War Results 5.09.25: Indi Hartwell Wins Vacant Title, Zilla Fatu vs. Matt Riddle
– As noted, Indi Hartwell won the vacant HOG Wrestling Women’s Championship last night at the Waging War event. The Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The show streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some additional results, per Fightful:
* Ken Broadway defeated Joe Alonzo.
* Angel Jacquez defeated Brittnie Brooks, J-ROD, Oscar Payne, Jarett Diaz, and JJ Doze.
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Darren Richardson (C) defeated Gringo Loco to retain the title.
* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: Mane Event (C) (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated Los Suenos (Axel Rico & Victor Iniestra) to retain their titles.
* Charles Mason defeated Rich Swann.
* HOG Wrestling Women’s Championship Match: Indi Hartwell defeated Miyu Yamashita to win the title.
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu (C) defeated Matt Riddle by DQ.
* HOG Heavyweight Championship Match: Mike Santana (C) defeated Cedric Alexander to retain the title.
.@SamLeterna's words ignite the @HOGwrestling Chicago crowd for the arrival of @indi_hartwell, ready to battle Miyu Yamashita!#HOGWAR is LIVE NOW with TrillerTV+ 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VfT3KaKwpE
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) May 10, 2025
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
The commissioner is on his way to the ring to make a special announcement as it relates to the HOG Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/xPKulbZwZ3
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025
#ANDNEW HOG Women’s World Chanpion, @indi_hartwell grabs the gold in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/4plrzzwBaF
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 10, 2025
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) May 10, 2025
PUT IN WORK.
GET RESULTS. pic.twitter.com/PiG5eV2meN
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) May 10, 2025
