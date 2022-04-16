House Of Glory Tribulations Results: Briscoes Defend Tag Team Titles, More

House of Glory held its Tribulations show on Friday night, with the Briscoes defending their HOG Tag Team Titles in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* HOG Suicidal 6-Way Championship Match: KC Navarro defeated Amazing Red, Nolo Kitano, Michael Fayne, Encore, & Mantequilla

WELCOME BACK AMAZING RED! #Tribulations pic.twitter.com/FbSOW9ISW0 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022

* The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated The REP (Nate Carter & Dave McCall)

RING OF FIRE FROM JAY LYON #Tribulations pic.twitter.com/uvmVFgJbib — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022

* Carlos Ramirez defeated Joey Silver

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova and Tasha Steelz fought to a double count-out.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason defeated Low Ki & Ken Broadway

Charles Mason gets the jump on Ken Broadway before the Crown Jewel Title triple threat with Low-Ki! #Tribulations pic.twitter.com/oiMvZR8B6T — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 16, 2022

* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: The Briscoe Brothers defeated Jeff Cobb & TJP