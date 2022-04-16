wrestling / News

House Of Glory Tribulations Results: Briscoes Defend Tag Team Titles, More

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House Of Glory Tribulations Image Credit: House Of Glory

House of Glory held its Tribulations show on Friday night, with the Briscoes defending their HOG Tag Team Titles in the main event and more. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* HOG Suicidal 6-Way Championship Match: KC Navarro defeated Amazing Red, Nolo Kitano, Michael Fayne, Encore, & Mantequilla

* The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) defeated The REP (Nate Carter & Dave McCall)

* Carlos Ramirez defeated Joey Silver

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Natalia Markova and Tasha Steelz fought to a double count-out.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason defeated Low Ki & Ken Broadway

* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: The Briscoe Brothers defeated Jeff Cobb & TJP

