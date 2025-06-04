wrestling / News

Humberto Beats Kit Wilson On Latest Episode of WWE Speed

June 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Humberto beat Kit Wilson to advance in the latest tournament. Humberto will face the winner of Noam Dar and Lexis King. The winner gets a shot at current champion El Grande Americano.

