Humberto Beats Kit Wilson On Latest Episode of WWE Speed
June 4, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Humberto beat Kit Wilson to advance in the latest tournament. Humberto will face the winner of Noam Dar and Lexis King. The winner gets a shot at current champion El Grande Americano.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@KitWilson_PD and @humberto_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/lLBWRAjpOo
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2025
