I Quit Match Announced For OTT Tenth Anniversary Show
October 16, 2024 | Posted by
Jay and Sammy D will do battle in an I Quit Match at the OTT Tenth Anniversary show later this month. OTT announced on Wednesday that the former allies in The Draw will face off at the event under the I Quit stipulation, as you can see below.
OTT’s Tenth Anniversary takes place on October 26th in Dublin. The updated lineup is:
* Money Match: Michael Oku vs. Aigle Blanc
* OTT European Championship Gauntlet Match: Grado vs. Goldenboy Santos vs. Adam Maxted vs. Ilja Zarkov vs. Charlie Sterling
* I Quit Match: Jay vs. Sammy D
* Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. The Social Elite
