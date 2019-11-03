ICW Fear & Loathing XII Night One Results 11.2.19: Sami Callihan in Action

– ICW held the first night of their Fear and Loathing show last night in Glasgow, Scotland featuring Sami Callihan and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

Bonus Match: Mark Coffey & Power Forward (three mysterious masked men) defeat Andy Wild & More Than Hype (LJ Cleary, Nathan Martin, Darren Kearney) by pinfall. F&L debut for the three members of Power Forward (as far as we know, as their identities are secret) and for the three members of More Than Hype.

Jordan Devlin defeats Kenny Williams by pinfall. F&L debut for Jordan Devlin

Alexander Dean defeats Aaron Echo by submission.

The Kinky Pinky Party (Sha Samuels, Jack Jester, Noam Dar) defeat The Kings of the North (Damien Corvin, Bonesaw, Adam Maxted) by pinfall. 50th ICW win for Sha Samuels; F&L debut for the three members of The Kings of the North.

Scheme Lumberjack Match: Grado defeats Ravie Davie by pinfall. 50th ICW win for Grado.

Sami Callihan defeats BT Gunn by pinfall. *ICW debut for Sami Callihan; 10th F&L match for BT Gunn.

Glasgow Street Fight: Kid Fite defeats Chief Deputy Dunne by pinfall. Kid Fite is the only athlete to have wrestled at every edition of Fear & Loathing. 50th ICW win for Kid Fite; F&L debut for Chief Deputy Dunne.

Viper & Kay Lee Ray defeat Xia Brookside & Angel Hayze by pinfall. F&L debut for Xia Brookside and Angel Hayze.

Good Housekeeping Match III for the ICW Zero-G Championship: Liam Thomson [c] defeats Wolfgang by pinfall to retain. This is the only match of the night between two wrestlers who were both present at the first edition of F&L.

Next Show:

ICW Fear & Loathing XII night 2 at SWG3 (Glasgow, Scotland), Sunday 3rdNovember 2019 (tonight)

Notes:

During the bonus match, Andy Wild’s ribs were injured by the attacks of his four opponents.

The show was opened by ICW Commissioner Carmel.

The match between Alexander Dean and Aaron Echo was the third of a series, in which Dean now leads 2-1.

In the Scheme Lumberjack Match, the ring was surrounded by 8 petty criminals handpicked by Ravie Davie, including his cousin Zander; after Grado managed, despite the disadvantage, to win, the eight attacked him only to be interrupted by the return of former tag team and Zero-G champion Davey Boy. Ravie Davie was then arrested by the Quality Polis (aka Rab Florence and Iain Connell in two characters of their Glasgow-based sketch show Burnistoun).’

Sami Callihan entered the ring with his Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight title belt, which he used to win the match.

During the women’s tag team bout, Isla Dawn was seen ringside watching the match. Throughout the evening, we saw clips of ICW owner and founder Mark Dallas, accompanied by his

former bodyguard Sweeney, rebuild his friendly relationship with his former collaborators Scott Reid and Chris Toal. Before the main event, the four announced that they have signed a contract to hold next year’s Fear & Loathing XIII at the historic Barrowlands (already the venue of Fear & Loathing VII), on November 14th and 15th.

The Good Housekeeping match started with an elderly couple on the ring: former Olympic athlete Biscuity Boyle (again Rab Florence in a Burnistoun character) and – likely – his wife. After Boyle was taken out by a flying Liam Thomson, thrown at him by Wolfgang, the woman grabbed the two wrestlers by the ears and hit them with a Senton from the top rope to the outside of the ring. What a badass granny. Later in the match, Iain Connell recreated his Burnistoun “Widden Pallets” sketch by having people pile up pallets ringside. Several household appliances were employed in the match, including a bathtub, an old TV set, a couch, a washing machine and “that particular sink”, the bone of contention between the two men, which was at the end of the match given by the defeated Wolfgang to the Zero-G champion Liam Thomson.