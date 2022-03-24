Impact News: Mickie James Guitar Being Auctioned to Benefit Don West, Michael Elgin Lawsuit Update

– Impact Wrestling is seeking to help out Don West in his fight against cancer, auctioning a signed Mickie James guitar. As previously reported, West confirmed back in January that his cancer returned and he is undergoing chemotherapy. A GoFundMe for West to help him in the fight is live.

Impact has listed a signed guitar from James that was used at Hard to Kill 2022. The guitar is currently up to $1075 and the auction closes Monday evening.

– PWInsider reports that according to court records, Impact Wrestling has yet to respond to Michael Elgin’s lawsuit against them. As reported earlier this month, Elgin has sued Impact for breach of contract after the company suspended and stopped using him due to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement in June of 2020.