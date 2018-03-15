 

Impact News: Main Event Set For Impact: Redemption, Chris Adonis Written Off Impact (Video)

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact: Redemption Austin Aries Alberto El Patron

– The main event for April 22nd’s Impact: Redemption is official with Austin Aries defending the Impact World Championship against Alberto El Patron. The match was announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact:

– Chris Adonis was written off Impact this week after he’d announced his departure back in January midway through the most recent tapings. Eli Drake fired Adonis for being “too scared” to compete in tonight’s Feast or Fired match. You can see video of the segment below:

