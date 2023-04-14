wrestling / News
Impact Rebellion PPV Will Be Available On Premier Streaming Network
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Premier Streaming Network posted a Twitter announcement yesterday evening that the service will be carrying the upcoming Impact Rebellion PPV event this Sunday. The company, who recently publicized Freddie Prinze Jr. becoming a co-owner, boasts a number of media options from other promotions as well. You can see the official social media post from the platform below.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
While you’re watching #IMPACTonAXSTV get ready to watch @IMPACTWRESTLING on #PSN!#PSN will carry #Rebellion LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/hlarXKLVo4
— Premier Streaming Network (@WatchOnPremier) April 14, 2023
