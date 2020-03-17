Impact Wrestling Announces Cancellation, Refund Plans for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home

– As previously reported, WrestleCon announced the cancellation of this year’s convention. As a result, all the events for this year’s convention are now going away, including the planned TNA reunion show, There’s No Place Like Home. Impact Wrestling issued an announcement on the cancellation for the TNA throwback event, which you can see below.

“After consultation with representatives of Wrestlecon, all events associated with Wrestlecon have been cancelled, including TNA – There’s No Place Like Home. All refunds will be sent out in the next 7 days.”