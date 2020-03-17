wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Announces Cancellation, Refund Plans for TNA: There’s No Place Like Home
– As previously reported, WrestleCon announced the cancellation of this year’s convention. As a result, all the events for this year’s convention are now going away, including the planned TNA reunion show, There’s No Place Like Home. Impact Wrestling issued an announcement on the cancellation for the TNA throwback event, which you can see below.
“After consultation with representatives of Wrestlecon, all events associated with Wrestlecon have been cancelled, including TNA – There’s No Place Like Home. All refunds will be sent out in the next 7 days.”
After consultation with representatives of Wrestlecon, all events associated with Wrestlecon have been cancelled, including TNA – There’s No Place Like Home.
All refunds will be sent out in the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/yAiCmxi3ca
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Announces WrestleMania Update, Will Stream From Performance Center
- Jim Ross on Why He Liked the WrestleMania 16 Main Event, Why Stephanie McMahon Was a Better Heel Than Shane
- Ken Shamrock On The Rock Bleeding In Their WrestleMania 14 Match, Not Using Blood Capsules in the Attitude Era
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite