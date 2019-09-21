wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Video Highlights for 9.20.19: LAX Receives Sendoff
September 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released some highlight videos for this week’s show. The videos include some footage of the sendoff for LAX (Santana and Ortiz), who had their last match in Impact on TV this week.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments