Impact Wrestling News: Bound For Glory Likely To Change Date, Impact Tapings Tonight, Dixie Carter and Billy Corgan Interacted Backstage at Slammiverary

– PWInsider reports that while Impact Wrestling announced an October 8 date for Bound for Glory, that will likely change. The date was a mistake as the company has no plans on going head-to-head with WWE Extreme Rules. There was talk last night that it will be in the Northeast. However, it will not be in Philadelphia as Impact has dates in that city for September TV tapings.

– Speaking of tapings, Impact will tape episodes of TV tonight at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Frankie Kazarian is expected to be at the taping.

– Dixie Carter and Billy Corgan interacted backstage at last night’s show, and it was said to be “short and professional.”