wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Tasha Steelz Slams Mickie James For Going Back To WWE, Impact Hypes Mickie’s Rumble Appearance, Top 5 Impact Battle Royals

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mickie James Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Tasha Steelz spoke about Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble tonight and took a shot at her a lack of self-respect. She also mentioned the trash bag incident that became a big thing on social media when James was released last year. Steelz will face James at Impact’s No Surrender event for the Knockouts title on February 19.

She wrote: “Good luck 2nite Mickie! While you’re getting thrown over the top rope I hope you find some self respect since you lost it running back to a company that threw you out like [trash] P.S Don’t let anyone touch MY KO title! …..Oh & I’ll be watching boo.

– Impact is hyping Mickie’s appearance in the match with several new videos, including one with the Impact roster discussing the news.

– Impact Wrestling has also shared a video looking at the top five battle royals in company history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Mickie James, Tasha Steelz, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading