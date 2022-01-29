wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Tasha Steelz Slams Mickie James For Going Back To WWE, Impact Hypes Mickie’s Rumble Appearance, Top 5 Impact Battle Royals
– In a post on Twitter, Tasha Steelz spoke about Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble tonight and took a shot at her a lack of self-respect. She also mentioned the trash bag incident that became a big thing on social media when James was released last year. Steelz will face James at Impact’s No Surrender event for the Knockouts title on February 19.
She wrote: “Good luck 2nite Mickie! While you’re getting thrown over the top rope I hope you find some self respect since you lost it running back to a company that threw you out like [trash] P.S Don’t let anyone touch MY KO title! …..Oh & I’ll be watching boo.”
Good luck 2nite Mickie! While you’re getting thrown over the top rope I hope you find some self respect since you lost it running back to a company that threw you out like 🗑🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
P.S Don’t let anyone touch MY KO 🌎 title!
…..Oh & I’ll be watching boo 😘🤟🏽 https://t.co/E1Rt934Jmz
— Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) January 29, 2022
– Impact is hyping Mickie’s appearance in the match with several new videos, including one with the Impact roster discussing the news.
– Impact Wrestling has also shared a video looking at the top five battle royals in company history.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Glowing Reviews for Johnny Knoxville Behind the Scenes in WWE
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)