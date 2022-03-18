Impact Wrestling, NJPW on AXS Ratings Fall Against March Madness

The NCAA tournament dealt Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS a ratings hit this week, as the numbers dropped from last week for both shows. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday night’s episode of Impact garnered a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 68,000 viewers, down a tick and 27.7% from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and 94,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the February 3rd episode also had a 0.02, while the audience was the worst since the Thanksgiving 2021 episode had 48,000.

Meanwhile, NJPW on AXS hit a new low with a 0.01 demo rating and 45,000 viewers, steady with and down 10% from last week’s 0.01 and audience of 50,000.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 115,000 viewers thus far in 2022, while NJPW on AXS is averaging a 0.017 and 63,000.