Impact Wrestling Rating, Viewership Jumps To Best Since January

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling jumped heavily from the previous week in the ratings, hitting a nine-week high. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Thursday’s episode brought in a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 149,000 viewers, up 100% and 49% from last week’s 0.02 demo rating and 100,000 viewers.

The numbers hit the best point since the January 27th episode brought in a 0.05 demo rating and 182,000 viewers. (The March 3rd show also did a 0.04 demo rating, though that was the same only in rounding and was slightly lower.)

The boost comes as the night was without the NCAA tournament, which had been taking a share of the audience away from Impact. Impact ranked at #110 among cable originals (per Showbuzz Daily; the night was won among cable originals by the NBA game on TNT at 7:30 PM which drew a 0.47 demo rating and 1.532 million viewers.

Impact is averaging a 0.03 demo rating and 117,000 viewers in 2022 to date, down from a 0.04 demo rating and 149,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.