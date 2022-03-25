Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Spikes To Three-Week High

Impact Wrestling saw its rating hold steady this week while viewership leapt to its highest point in nearly a month. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 100,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, which is even with and up 47.1% from last week’s low numbers.

While the demo rating for Impact stayed below the numbers for the five weeks before last week, the overall viewership was the highest since the March 3rd episode had 131,000 viewers. The night was still dominated by the NCAA basketball tournament like last week; however, there was far less March Madness programming compared to last week with the tournament taking the top four spots as opposed to the top 11 spots.

Impact is averaging a 0.029 demo rating and 114,000 viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.043 and 158,000 for the same time period in 2021.