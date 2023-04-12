Impact Wrestling Rebellion to be Available on YouTube Pay-Per-View

– This weekend’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 event will also be available for purchase on YouTube, per an announcement by Impact. Fans in the US, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea will be able to purchase and watch the show on YouTube this Sunday, April 16. It’s available to order RIGHT HERE.

BIG NEWS! This Sunday's #Rebellion will also be available to purchase on YouTube in the US, Canada, Mexico and South Korea! Order HERE: https://t.co/t4BABMDugH pic.twitter.com/dTksyEwTpQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 11, 2023