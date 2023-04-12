wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Rebellion to be Available on YouTube Pay-Per-View

April 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– This weekend’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 event will also be available for purchase on YouTube, per an announcement by Impact. Fans in the US, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea will be able to purchase and watch the show on YouTube this Sunday, April 16. It’s available to order RIGHT HERE.

