wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Rebellion to be Available on YouTube Pay-Per-View
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
– This weekend’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2023 event will also be available for purchase on YouTube, per an announcement by Impact. Fans in the US, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea will be able to purchase and watch the show on YouTube this Sunday, April 16. It’s available to order RIGHT HERE.
BIG NEWS! This Sunday's #Rebellion will also be available to purchase on YouTube in the US, Canada, Mexico and South Korea!
Order HERE: https://t.co/t4BABMDugH pic.twitter.com/dTksyEwTpQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Bound By Code of Conduct Clause
- Audio Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To His Final WCW Match, Backstage Drama with Vince Russo
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos