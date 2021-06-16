Impact Wrestling Set To Make Slammiversary Announcement This Week

Impact Wrestling has announced that they will be making an official announcement for this year’s Slammiversary event at 12 PM ET on Thursday.

This followed a post from George Iceman, host of the ‘Iceman’s Intel’ segment on Before the Impact, who said that he heard rumors of a ‘dangerous stipulation match’ being planned for the event.

There had been speculation from PWInsider that the Ultimate X match would return for the event. At Against All Odds, a 5-way match to determine a #1 contender for the X Division title was ruled a no contest, leaving no Slammiversary challenger for Josh Alexander at this time.

The PPV happens on July 17 at Skyway Studios in Nashville and a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend.