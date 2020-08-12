wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Video Highlights for Last Night’s IMPACT!, Fallah Bahh Turns 35

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brian Myers Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out those clips below:








– Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh celebrates his birthday today. He turns 35 years old. Impact wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

