Impact Wrestling News: Video Highlights for Last Night’s IMPACT!, Fallah Bahh Turns 35
August 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out those clips below:
– Impact Wrestling star Fallah Bahh celebrates his birthday today. He turns 35 years old. Impact wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.
Happy birthday @FALLAH1! pic.twitter.com/HabgmSJZbZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 12, 2020
