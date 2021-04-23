Impact Wrestling Viewership, Ratings Up For Rebellion Go-Home Show

Showbuzz Daily has the details on the viewership for Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which was the go-home show for Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view that will feature Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann in a Title vs. Title Match.

Impact notched an overnight audience of 145,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 132,000 viewers that it brought in on the April 15 edition.

As for the key 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.05 rating, which is up from the 0.04 rating from the previous edition of the show on AXS TV.

Overall, Impact ranked 132nd for the evening in the top 150 shows on cable, and that’s up from its 144th ranking for last week’s episode.