Independent Wrestler Billy Dixon Announces He’s Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

Independent wrestler Billy Dixon has revealed on social media that he stepping away from pro wrestling, and shared a statement on his Twitter about how he has neglected himself and his own mental health for the benefit of his wrestling career. He noted he will continue to be the show runner for Pro Wrestling Vibe from time to time, but for now, is done in the ring. He has worked for the likes of GCW, ENJOY, and No Peace Underground. Check out his retirement statement below:

This is long AF but it's the only way I could find the words to explain why I am choosing to end my time being a wrestler. TL/DR: Eat, pray, love era incoming and I love you all. 💕#MentalHealthAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/ho66cXCkvH — BD (@TheBillyDixon) May 9, 2022