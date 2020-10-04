Jack Gallagher Releases Statement on Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him During #SpeakingOut Movement

– As previously reported, WWE released Jack Gallagher earlier in June after allegations of sexual assault were levied against him. Earlier today, Gallagher broke his silence since the allegations were first reported and released a statement on his Twitter account.

Previously, Jack Gallagher was accused by a woman of getting her drunk and adding more alcohol to her glass when she was not paying attention. Additionally, he was alleged to have made sexual advances against her, including cornering her in a room and pulling at her skirt hard enough to rip it before she got away from him.

In his statement, Gallagher says with regards to the incident, which allegedly too place at a 2014 New Year’s Eve party, that he does “not recollect what happened.” He added, “I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behavior that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.” You can read his full statement below:

Following an allegation made in June 2020 as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, I was released from my contract with the WWE. I didn’t release a statement then because it didn’t feel the right thing to do at the time. I have now taken the time to process what has happened and would like to respond. In 2014, at a New Year’s Eve party, I met a young woman and my behavior towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a large amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened. I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behavior that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused. Following these allegations, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year’s Eve party. I was informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what lead to my release from contract with the WWE. This isolated incident is not reflective of my behavior and attitude towards women. As a man, I know I can do better, and with the support of my wife, I have taken the time over the last few months to understand what I can do. But this is not about me, but about the women that come forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. I will continue to support women and this movement to the best of my ability.