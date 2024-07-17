– WWE broadcaster Jackie Redmond shared a video on social media, polling the WWE roster if they were either Team Liv Morgan or Team Rhea Ripley for Raw. Redmond also approached Ripley herself, asking if Jey Uso has her phone number yet. As noted, Jey Uso said earlier this week that he wanted to take Ripley out to Waffle House.

Rhea Ripley simply responded to the question, “Yeet.” You can view that clip below. Currently, Ripley has her sights set on regaining her Women’s World Championship. She will challenge the reigning champion, Liv Morgan, for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.