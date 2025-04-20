– WWE has a new United States Champion. Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to capture the title. After the match, Fatu spoke with Cathy Kelley on his title victory in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Speaking on his victory, Jacbo Fatu stated, “Man, I just said this a couple months ago. I’m just getting started. This doesn’t mean it’s the beginning. It doesn’t mean the end. It doesn’t mean anything. But let’s keep it one hundred. I haven’t event scratched the surface yet.” Sharing some parting words, the new WWE US Champion added, “I’m all gas, no breaks with it! So come on with it! You know what I mean?!

You can view that post-match interview clip with Jacob Fatu below: