Jacy Jayne Appearance, EVOLVE Women’s Title Match Set For WWE NXT

July 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 7-15-25 Jacy Jayne Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Jacy Jayne segment and an EVOLVE Women’s Championship match for tonight’s NXT. The company announced the following full card for Tuesday’s episode, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* D’Angelo Family’s Final Battle: Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino
* WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match: Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic
* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Darkstate
* Jacy Jayne open the episode

