Jade Cargill Discusses Getting Compared to Goldberg

– The State of Florida Sports Podcast recently spoke to AEW star and TBS champion Jade Cargill, who discussed being compared to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. She stated the following:

“It’s amazing. It feels great being that I have no type of wrestling background prior to my first match on March 3. It’s breathtaking. It feels amazing for me to be compared to somebody of such a stature. I’m blessed. Our owner, Tony Khan, he put me in a remarkable position and I’m grateful. I work hard, but I’m very grateful.”

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship last Friday on AEW Rampage after beating Julia Hart.