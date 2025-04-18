Jade Cargill Comments On Speculation About Her Status During Time Away From WWE TV

Jade Cargill was the subject of a lot of speculation during her time away from WWE TV, and she weighed in on the matter in a recent interview. Cargill was off TV from November 2024 until WWE Elimination Chamber and was written off as having been attacked by someone who was eventually revealed to be Naomi. She appeared on the Masked Man Show and was asked about the rumors around her time away.

“It’s so weird,” Cargill said (per Fightful). “I don’t feel the need to go to social media to address every single thing that people say. People are going to make up whatever they want even if I go on there and say, ‘this is not real.’ When I did see reports, I literally, we laugh at all the stuff that is out there. We literally sit back and laugh like, ‘Who thinks of this?’ People are sitting back behind their computers and creating up all kinds of stories. We just sit back and laugh. I know if I address something, it’s going to grow three heads. Think what you want.”

She continued, “As far as my vacation, my man is retired. I need y’all to understand, when I post pictures, it could literally be something from five months ago. How do you know? That’s what kills me. ‘Jade went on vacation.’ How do you know? I show you what I want you to see. People are like, ‘She’s not in the ring.’ You know I’m working out, though. I rarely post gym photos, but you know I’m working out. I’m in the ring all the time working with Ricky Saints. I’m in the gym working so damn hard, but I don’t feel the need to have validation from people who one, people don’t want to see me succeed in this industry. I could care less. You know who I care about? The people that love me and know exactly what I want out of this. I work damn hard. When it comes to all that stuff, it’s just chatter. Everybody is mature enough that we can come to one another and say, ‘Hey, what was this?’ I’ll let the internet do the internet. Good or bad, they are talking about me.”

Cargill gets her chance at revenge against Naomi at WrestleMania 41.