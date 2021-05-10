Jade Cargill On Turning Down WWE After Tryout, Working For AEW, Being Inspired By Chyna

In a recent interview on Wrestling With The Week, Jade Cargill discussed turning down WWE after her tryout, working in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

On what sparked her interest in wrestling and turning down WWE: “I watched wrestling growing up. Believe it or not, I know probably come off as a girlie girl or something like that, but I was one of the guys. I used to fight all the time, because none of the guys wanted to wrestle me because I was a girl. Watching Chyna really put a lot of confidence in myself because when she walked on the stage, she had a presence about herself that was so assured. And I was bigger than all the guys, muscular, and she was very muscular and very fit. And she looked damn good. It was undeniable. Her talent was undeniable, her look was undeniable. That’s what drew me in. I came in maybe around the Attitude Era. I came from more of a football background. My mother and father loved football and I was the one, my brother and I loved wrestling growing up. Got away from it and then the opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well, I was asked to come, turned it down, and here I am in AEW.”

On working in AEW and her goals in wrestling: “I’m enjoying it. I think, as far as wrestling, I’m 28 years old. It shows me that there’s so many things that I don’t know. There’s nothing but room to get better and be the best at this. That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to elevate the women’s division, but I’m here to best. I wouldn’t even step foot into this if I didn’t think I was going to be good or benefit this company or wrestling in general. It’s just I’m learning on TV as I go. I know that wrestling fans have an instant gratification. And a lot of people have been working on the indies and a lot of people have been going to wrestling schools that have developed them before they were on TV. Anthony Ogogo and I are probably the first people who are developing as we go on TV. I’m enjoying it. The sky’s the limit. I just started and hell, I think I’m going to be damn good at this.”

On learning the basics of being a performer: “Coming down to TV and working with Dustin Rhodes has helped me tremendously. People probably think I pose too much and do all of this too much. One, I’m getting your attention. Two, Mr. Perfect and all them used to do it in the ’90s and ’80s so whatever. I love it. I know where the money cam is. I don’t necessarily understand the floor cameras yet, but I’m getting used to it. I am making friends with the production crew and just asking them, ‘What looks good? What doesn’t look good?’ But I know the money cam is always there and I know to look ahead and look confident.”