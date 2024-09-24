Jaida Parker Grateful For Veterans Who Come To NXT, Praises Michin

Several WWE veterans have come to NXT to work with talent, and Jaida Parker recently weighed in on the matter. The NXT star spoke with Good Karma Wrestling and discussed stars like Michin, CM Punk and more coming to the brand to work with talent. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On working with the women veterans: “I have to start with the women that come down from main roster. Michin in general, she’s a wonderful woman. Wonderful woman, even though we butt heads a little bit, but she is a wonderful woman. Natalya, oh my goodness. A legend. A legend. She always has an open mind, open heart. I mean, she’s so genuine. Shayna Baszler, they all come down, Chelsea Green and no matter what it is, they’re so willing to help us.”

On veterans working with the talent: “As long as we’re willing to listen, they’re always willing to give us knowledge. Just last night, CM Punk, I know I’ve seen a lot of them come around and they’re just so willing just to sit there and have a conversation with you about getting you better because they’ve done their time. You know, they’re there for a reason. They are legends for a reason. They’re just always open to coaching us. I love that about all the vets that come down here. There’s not been one vet that is like, ‘Eh I ain’t got time for you.'”