Jake Roberts Shares Memories Of Sika Anoa’i, Recalls Downside of Working In Japan

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, who was one-half of The Wild Samoans. You can check out some highlights below:

On his memories of Sika: “Sika was a massive dude, man. Three hundred pounds plus, and he could go. I remember one time we were all in Baton Rouge out at the pool, laying by the pool. And this drunk dude comes out. And he’s talking loud, ‘Wrestlers, eh? Big deal.’ And Sika is lying in the lounge chair, I’m laying in a lounge chair, I believe Afa was there too. And this guy just keeps going on and on. So he walks up behind us and he leans over and goes, ‘Well, what do you think that, big man?’ And Sika just reached back with his left hand threw his arm back, and hit the guy right in the fucking mouth, man. Blood goes everywhere. Then, Sika jumps to his feet and screams at the guy, ‘I’m going to kill you!’ The guy gathering himself, he talks off running. And Sika’s running with him and he’s got his little skirt on and no shoes in this this thoroughfare chasing this guy barefoot. And he’s running through glass and all sorts of shit; this is off the highway.

“So he comes back, and his hands are still bleeding. And he tapes it up, and we go about our business. Well, two or three days later, we’re at the television station doing interviews and Sika’s over there going, ‘Oh, my hand, it hurts so bad. My hand, I don’t know what to do.’ We’re like, ‘What’s going on, man?’ He goes, ‘Man, my hands’ split open. I can see my bone.’ ‘See your bone> Let’s see!’ So he takes off the bandages, and we look at it and we move it around a little bit. And we figure it out. It’s not a bone, it’s that guy’s fucking teeth. Two teeth were still stuck in his hand. Three or four days later. His hand had swelled up, man. He’s got two teeth in there that don’t belong there!”

On the downside of working in Japan: “Well, was the main thing [missing your family], just being gone for a month or six weeks at a time. What happened to me was, the first trip I made over there was 12 weeks. And that kind of ruined it for me. You know, I wasn’t with the big company. I didn’t get all the perks the guys got. I was with the lowball team, you know? And we went to the smaller towns, and of course accommodations weren’t quite what you expected. You got a rice mat on the floor. It was catch as catch can. But I learned a lot, made a little money. But it wasn’t my thing to go to Japan.”

