Jake Roberts on the Recent Loss of Bushwhacker Butch Miller
– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed the recent passing of former WWE Superstar Bushwhacker Butch Miller of The Bushwhackers. Jake Roberts said the following on Butch (via WrestlingInc.com):
“It broke my heart, man. To know that he was coming out there to see the fans, you know, basically one last time or whatever, and to go down like that, man, it’s just horrifying. You know I’m angry at myself because I’d heard he had went to the hospital and I didn’t go see him … He was a great man, a great talent, and one of the toughest sons of a b*****s I ever met.”
As noted, Bushwhacker Butch Miller passed away earlier this month. He reportedly became ill after traveling to Los Angeles for WrestleMania Weekend.
