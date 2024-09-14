wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Reveals His Initial AEW Deal Was Only Six Weeks
– During a recent interview for Rewind Recap Live, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed his initial deal to appear in AEW was for only six weeks. However, after four weeks, AEW offered him a contract.
Jake Roberts (via Fightful), “We made a deal for me to be there for six weeks, and at the end of four weeks, they gave me some papers saying I was going to be there for a year. Then, when the year contract was up, they gave me another contract for two years, and I just got another contract for a year. So, yeah, I’m still there.”
Roberts is still currently under contract with AEW.
