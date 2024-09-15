Jake Roberts Recalls Working In The Stiff WWE Rings During The 1980s

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Ricky Steamboat, the stiff rings in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what made Ricky Steamboat such a standout worker and babyface: “The art of selling. He could sell better than just about anybody. You know, he’s right there with Ricky Morton as far as selling goes… It’s just that he had all the pieces, man. And he put them together really well. He looked great. He was always tanned, naturally. But his body was in physical condition, and he could go as long as you needed to. And he was just a solid, really solid performer.”

On his reaction to the stiff rings in WWE: “[Vince said at the time] ‘make them super f**king stiff, man.’ [My first reaction to taking a bump was] ‘Oh, f**k, here we go.’ I mean, I’ve been in some stiff rings before but the WWF rings were just f**king beyond stiff, man. They were just f**king solid. We used to joke, ‘Take a bump on the outside. The concrete is softer.’”

