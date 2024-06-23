Jake Roberts Was Really Surprised By Jake Hager’s AEW Exit, What He’s Missing

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jake Hager’s AEW departure, Hager’s future and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jake Hager’s AEW departure: “I don’t know, man. I hate to hear that he was gone. It really, really surprised me. Really did.”

On what Hager is missing: “The right direction.”

On whether Hager having an actual gimmick would help him more: “I don’t think so. I think his gimmick is who he is. [A shooter] That’s something that can be worked with.”

On whether he scripted matches with Randy Savage: “Not at all. ‘See you in the ring’… Well, he knew we could do it my way.”

