Jake Roberts On What Set Mid-South Wrestling Apart From Other Promotions 

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about what set Mid-South Wrestling apart from other promotions and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes naming him as a dream opponent: “Oh, it feels pretty damn good. Gotta tell you that, for sure. But yeah, I would be interested in that match for sure. I’ve wrestled his brother, father, so I might as well kick his ass too.”

On what set Mid-South Wrestling apart from other promotions: “Well at Mid-South, you had to get your ass in there and go with it. You know, you couldn’t play around. There was no horse s**t. The matches usually — you know, if you were up the card and had a spot at all, you do 25 minutes for a match. You know, that was every night, and the matches had to be intense because Bill Watts demanded that.”

