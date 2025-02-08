Jake Something Vacates DPW World Title Due To Injury

Deadlock Pro Wrestling has announced that Jake Something has been forced to vacate the DPW World title due to injury. The company wrote on Instagram:

“Jake Something has not been medically cleared to compete on our next event & with no available timetable on his return, Something will vacate the DPW World Championship. Something held the belt for 118 days including 3 high profile defenses in 2 different states.

DPW’s next events are on February 16th in Chicago, March 16th in Durham, & April 18th in Las Vegas. A new champion will be crowned over these next few dates. We wish Jake Something the best on his road to recovery & know that he will be back in a DPW ring as soon as he can!”