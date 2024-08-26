wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter Says Her Actions Will Do Her Talking After AEW All In Return
Jamie Hayter made her return to AEW TV at All In, and she briefly commented on her return after the show. Hayter returned on the Zero Hour pre-show and confronted Saraya, and after the show AEW posted video of her being asked if she had a message for AEW fans about her return.
“Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans?,” Hayter said (per Fightful). “I’ve got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me.”
Saraya appeared during the post-show media event and threatened a not-present Hayter, saying that “if you ever do that again, I’m going to beat your f***ing ass!”
EXCLUSIVE: @jmehytr made a SHOCKING return during #AEWAllInLondon Zero Hour! #AEW cameras catch up with her!
Did you miss the #AEWAllInLondon PPV? Order it right now!
🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR#aew #allelitewrestling pic.twitter.com/VwCR40Mxf1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
