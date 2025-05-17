wrestling / News

JC Mateo Wins Debut WWE Match On Smackdown

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JC Mateo WWE Smackdown 5-23-25 Image Credit: WWE

JC Mateo was victorious in his WWE in-ring debut, beating LA Knight on this week’s Smackdown. Mateo, the former Jeff Cobb, beat Knight in a match after the two ended up at blows earlier in the night. Mateo got the win with a scoop powerslam.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

JC Mateo, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading