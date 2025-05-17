wrestling / News
JC Mateo Wins Debut WWE Match On Smackdown
May 17, 2025 | Posted by
JC Mateo was victorious in his WWE in-ring debut, beating LA Knight on this week’s Smackdown. Mateo, the former Jeff Cobb, beat Knight in a match after the two ended up at blows earlier in the night. Mateo got the win with a scoop powerslam.
