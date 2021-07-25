wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Meet & Greet Cancelled After Reportedly Testing Positive For COVID-19
A scheduled Jeff Hardy meet and greet for Monday has been cancelled after the WWE star apparently tested positive for COVID-19. RecordBAR in Kansas City was set to host a meet and greet with Hardy after Raw, but the venue announced on Facebook that the event was cancelled because Hardy will have to be quarantining for the next two weeks.
Neither WWE or Hardy have yet to comment on the news.