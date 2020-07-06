wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Wrestling Lawsuit Trial Delayed
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
Jeff Jarrett’s lawsuit against Anthem Wrestling has been delayed by a couple of weeks. PWInsider reports that Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr. informed all parties in the lawsuit that the trial has been delayed until July 21st.
According to the site, the belief among sources close to the matter is that the pause is due to a concern about the rise of COVID-19 cases locally. The two sides will participate in a telephone conference on July 10th to discuss the case.
The trial kicked off on June 30th. Jarrett and his company Global Force Entertainment dropped two claims against Anthem last week.
