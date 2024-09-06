Jeff Jarrett Doesn’t See Bryan Danielson Losing AEW World Title Soon

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Mercedes Mone’s current run, Bryan Danielson and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Mercedes Mone’s current run: “That’s one thing about Mercedes, is that the accumulation of AEW going to Mexico, going to do Japan events. She’s wrestled on Dynamite, she’s racking up some wins. But I think most importantly for someone in their prime, the cadence of staying on top: you have to stay in the game on a consistent basis, and that’s what she’s doing.”

On not seeing anyone dethrone Bryan Danielson as World Heavyweight Champion: “Bryan Danielson is like Patrick Mahomes coming off a Super Bowl win. By the end of the year when they figure out all the injuries and work through them, and get kind of back into peak performance shape and — I think that’s kind of where Bryan’s at. He went through a little wall there, maybe he had a little self-doubt in him. For him to win the big one, and I mean the big big one. Wife and children at ringside, Swerve [Strickland], incredible champ and he dethroned him. I mean this: ain’t nothing stopping Bryan Danielson in the foreseeable future.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My World With Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.